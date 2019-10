A general view of Africa's tallest building, The Leonardo (L), towering over other building in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Johannesburg's main financial district welcomes the Leonardo, a 234 meter tall skyscraper that is to become the tallest building in Africa.

This South African version of Empire State, world-famous New York building, sends a message of confidence in the country’s future. EFE-EPA