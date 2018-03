Construction cranes are seen over a multi store complex being build in the country's biggest city, Johannesburg, South Africa, 06 March 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A mini bus taxi passes a delapidated vehicle on a roadside in Cape Town, South Africa, 06 March 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

The economy of South Africa grew a greater-than-expected 1.3 percent in 2017, according to official data released by Stats SA on Tuesday.

The percentage exceeded the 1 percent gross domestic product growth predicted by the country’s government last month.