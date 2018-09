South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members of the media at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, South Africa, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/ Siyabulela Duda

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members of the media at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, South Africa, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/ Siyabulela Duda

South Africa's president announced Friday a $3.5 billion economic stimulus and recovery plan aimed at pulling the country out of recession.

The focus will be on creating jobs and reassuring investors, while taking care not to neglect the most vulnerable sectors of society, Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech.