The ports of South America are "being reborn" after the heavy blow dealt them by the Covid-19 pandemic and are establishing themselves as the "great reserve" of "experiential" and authentic cruise ship tourism based on traditional cultures, natural and open landscapes, that is to say just the opposite of the pandemic lockdown.

With that in mind, many governments' tourism promotion offices throughout the region are attending the Seatrade Cruise Global cruise tourism fair in Miami Beach this week, one of the largest conventions of its kind.