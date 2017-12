A giant electronic signboard shows the trading information of six different cryptocurrencies at Coinone Blocks, an offline exchange in Seoul, South Africa, 12 September 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government issued measures to ban the use of anonymous virtual accounts in cryptocurrency transactions on Thursday following a ministerial meeting.

The measures, currently in effect, stipulate deposits and withdrawals be allowed only in digital accounts that can be verifiable with the bank account with a person's name, and also ban the issuing of new virtual accounts not linked to a bank account.