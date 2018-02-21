Trade officials of South Korea and five Central American nations congratulate each other after signing a free trade agreement in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea Wednesday signed a free trade deal with Panama, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Costa Rica, the Asian country's Trade Ministry said.

The pact was sealed by the South Korean Trade Minister, Kim Hyun-Jong, his counterparts from Costa Rica and Nicaragua, Alexander Mora and Orlando Solorzano, respectively, Salvador's Minister of Economy, Tharsis Salomon Lopez, the Minister of Economic Development of Honduras, Arnaldo Castillo, and Vice Minister of International Trade for Negotiation of the Ministry of Trade of Panama, Diana Salazar.