(FILE) A view of monitors displaying cryptocurrency values at the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) A picture made available on Aug. 18, 2016 shows the Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corp. (KOMSCO) producing 50,000 won (around $45.13) notes at its printing factory in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongang Province, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2016. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean authorities have unearthed cryptocurrency crimes, including money laundering and illegal foreign exchange trading, amounting to 637.5 billion won ($597.7 million) so far.

That information was provided in a report released Wednesday by South Korea's customs service, which said that the increase in speculation activity involving cryptocurrencies in the Asian country increases the possibility of illegal withdrawal of foreign currencies and other illegal transactions.