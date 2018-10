People walk by a store advertising a sale on the Myeong-dong street in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent in July-September, reported the Bank of Korea on Thursday, suggesting a slowdown in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

From the same period last year, the South Korean economy grew 2% in the third quarter, the slowest since July-September, 2009.