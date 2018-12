A burnt-out BMW 520d sedan sits on the Seoul-Gangneung expressway in South Korea, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The logo of German automaker BMW is seen on the facade of a building in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2018, where the main office of BMW Korea is located. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An official from the Korea Transportation Safety Authority shows the hole in an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve from a BMW whose engine had caught fire in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul on Monday fined German carmaker BMW 11.2 billion won ($9.9 million) for allegedly trying to hide defective components and belatedly recalling its vehicles after a number of engine fires.

Around 40 BMW engines caught fire in the country earlier this year, leading to the carmaker to withdraw about 100,000 vehicles in August.