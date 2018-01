(FILE) Hong Nam-ki, minister for government policy coordination, announces the introduction of a real-name transaction system for cryptocurrency trading after a meeting of related vice ministers at the government complex in Sejong, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea Tuesday launched measures to ban trading in cryptocurrencies using anonymous bank accounts to curb money laundering and other illegal activities at a time when the United States is making efforts to regularize these markets.

Beginning Tuesday, the South Korean investors will not be able to make transactions in their virtual portfolios unless the name in the cryptocurrency account matches the name in the bank accounts with which they are associated, Yonhap news agency reported.