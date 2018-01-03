South Korea registered a record volume of foreign direct investment in 2017 thanks to the interest in the information technology sector despite the crisis generated on the peninsula due to North Korea's weapons tests, reported the South Korean government Wednesday.

For the entirety of 2017, foreign direct investment agreements were valued at around $22.94 billion, representing a 7.7 percent rise compared to the volume of 2016, according to a report released Wednesday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.