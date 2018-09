Brisk demand for memory chips drove South Korea's exports to strong growth for the second straight month in August despite headwinds from global trade tensions, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Saturday.

Overseas shipments in August rose 8.7% from a year earlier to $51.20 billion, following a 6.2% gain in the preceding month, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry Saturday. The latest reading missed the median market forecast for a 9.8% increase.