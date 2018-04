A photograph taken with a drone shows the Busan Container Terminal, in the port of Busan, South Korea, Oct 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A file photo dated Mar 11, 2009 showing an aerial view of a container ship berthed at the Busan Container Terminal in Busan Port, South Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's current account surplus fell to $4.03 billion in February, a reduction of 50.7 percent compared to the same month last year, owing to in increase in the services account deficit, the Bank of Korea (BoK) reported Thursday.

Although the figure fell sharply compared to the $8.18 billion from February 2017, it marks the 72nd consecutive month of surplus since March 2012 for Asia's fourth-largest economy.