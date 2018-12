A view of the cargo shipping section at the Busan Container Terminal in Busan Port, South Korea, Jun 27, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's current account surplus increased 60.6 percent year-on-year in October to $9.19 billion, thanks to the strength of the exporting sector, the Bank of Korea (BOK) reported on Thursday.

The surplus represents the 80th month of consecutive current account surplus for Asia's fourth largest economy.