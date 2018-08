A view of the Cargo shipping section at the Busan Container Terminal in Busan Port, South Korea, Jun 27, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's current account surplus rose by 6.34 percent year-on-year in June to $7.38 billion mainly thanks to the goods account surplus, the Bank of Korea (BOK) announced Friday.

The figure marks the 76th consecutive month of surplus for the South Korean current account balance.