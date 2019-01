A view of the cargo shipping section at the Busan Container Terminal in Busan Port, South Korea, Jun. 27, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's current account surplus shrank 46.8 percent year-on-year in November to $5.06 billion due to a slowdown in exports and an increase in crude oil prices, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday.

November marked the 81st consecutive month of positive trade balance for South Korea, but it was the smallest surplus in seven months.