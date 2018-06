Chinese tourists carry their baggage on Myeongdong Street in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 13 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tourists take a selfie picture on The Jong-ro Street during New Year's Eve celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, 31 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Tourists are seen wearing the traditional Korean costume, 'hanbok,' at Gyeongbok Palace in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's current account surplus fell by 51.7 percent year-on-year in April to $1.77 billion, its lowest in six years, the Bank of Korea (BoK) reported on Tuesday.

The figure represents nevertheless the 74th month of surplus for Asia's fourth biggest economy.