Containers at the Busan Container Terminal at a port in Busan, South Korea, 07 June 2018. The South Korean economy sustained modest growth driven by robust exports although growth in domestic demand is slowing gradually. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's current account surplus rose 39.9 percent year-on-year in August to $8.4 billion thanks to strong oversea sales, the Bank of Korea (BoK) said Thursday.

The figure represents the seventy-eighth consecutive month of positive results for the South Korean current account balance.