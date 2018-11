The Busan Container Terminal at the port in Busan, South Korea, 07 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The current-account surplus of South Korea in September amounted to $10.83 billion which is 11.8 percent less than that in the same month of 2017 mainly due to a fall in exports, the Bank of Korea reported Tuesday.

"Asia's fourth-largest economy has maintained a current account surplus for 79 straight months since March 2012," reported Yonhap news agency.