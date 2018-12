A view of the cargo shipping section at the Busan Container Terminal in Busan Port, South Korea, Jun 27, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's exports reached a record high last year of $605.47 billion, 5.5 percent more than in 2017, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reported on Tuesday.

According to official data, South Korean imports totaled $534.99 billion in 2018, 11.8 percent more than in 2017, resulting in a trade surplus of $70.48 billion, marking the 10th consecutive year with a surplus.