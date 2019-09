A view of an empty distribution center in Anseong, south of Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

South Korea's exports declined 13.6 percent year-on-year in August on account of trade tensions between China and the United States, among other factors, the government announced Sunday.

South Korea's exports in August stood at $44.2 billion, much lower than the $51 billion recorded in the same month of 2018, according to figures released by the ministry of trade, industry and energy. EFE-EPA