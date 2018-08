South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 11, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares in the Seoul Stock Exchange's KOSPI index Tuesday closed with a slight rise after investors welcomed a trade agreement reached by the United States and Mexico that reduced concerns over ongoing global disputes.

The KOSPI index rose 3.82 points or 0.17 percent to stand at 2,303.12 in a session where shares worth 5.4 trillion won ($4.8 billion) changed hands.