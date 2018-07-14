South Korea's Hyundai Motors employees work on an assembly line in the Hyundai Motor Jeonju factory in Jeonju, southwest 250km of Seoul, South Korea, Oct 17, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's minimum wage will be increased 10.9 percent this year to 8,350 won ($7.37) an hour, Yonhap news agency reported Saturday.

The figure was set in a 19-hour meeting of the Minimum Wage Council.