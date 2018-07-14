South Korea's minimum wage will be increased 10.9 percent this year to 8,350 won ($7.37) an hour, Yonhap news agency reported Saturday.
The figure was set in a 19-hour meeting of the Minimum Wage Council.
South Korea's Hyundai Motors employees work on an assembly line in the Hyundai Motor Jeonju factory in Jeonju, southwest 250km of Seoul, South Korea, Oct 17, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
