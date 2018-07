(FILE) Semiconductors of Samsung Electronics, 4GB LPDDR4, SSD 850 EVO M.2, LED package and Exynos 7 (front) are displayed in a digital room at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) Cars waiting to be shipped fill the export pier of Hyundai Motor Co in the city of Ulsan, South Korea, Mar. 26, 2018. YONHAP/SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) A view of the Busan Container Terminal in Busan Port, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's trade surplus in June was recorded at $6.32 billion, a 38.3 percent drop compared to the same month last year, according to government data released on Sunday.

Shipments of memory chips and petrochemical products formed a key part of the June figures.