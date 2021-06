Participants clap as South Korean President Moon Jae-in announces the Seoul Declaration after completing the two-day P4G Seoul Summit at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, 31 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announces the Seoul Declaration after completing the two-day P4G Seoul Summit at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, 31 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea recorded a trade surplus of $2.93 billion in May, a year-on-year increase of 654.5 percent that is contributing in cementing the recovery of the country's economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 13th month that the country has recorded a trade surplus, according to the data released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday.