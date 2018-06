A view of the Busan Container Terminal in the Port of Busan in Busan, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's trade surplus increased by 19.64 percent in May to stand at $6.730 billion thanks to an increase in exports of semiconductors, the government announced Friday.

With respect to April, South Korea's positive trade balance increased 1.51 percent, according to a report published Friday by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy.