Kim Hyun-mee (C), minister of land infrastructure and transport of South Korea, speaks during a press conference at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

The South Korean government Tuesday ordered a suspension of the operation of uninspected BMW vehicles after dozens of cars caught fire this year.

From Aug. 20 onwards the German carmaker will carry out a recall of 106,000 diesel vehicles as the company said that the defect causing the engine to catch fire is in the gas recirculation system installed only in diesel models.