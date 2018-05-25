efe-epaSeoul

South Korea and Mercosur on Friday agreed to launch formal negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement during a meeting in Seoul between the local government and representatives of the four countries that form the South American trade bloc.

South Korea - the fourth biggest economy in Asia - and Mercosur are set to start the talks in the second half of this year according to an agreement reached on Friday by the two sides, which are aiming to boost bilateral trade and investment through the FTA.