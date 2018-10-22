People cross the street at a crosswalk in front of the headquarters of the Bank of Korea (BOK) in Seoul, South Korea, Oct.18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The governor of the Bank of Korea (BoK) on Monday indicated the possibility of a future rate hike against external risks to the South Korean economy, such as the current trade conflict between Beijing and Washington.

"It is necessary to adjust the (current) accommodative monetary policy in a way that eases the financial imbalances and have policy room to deal with a future economic cycles, if external downside risks do not weigh heavily on economic growth and inflation," said Lee Ju-yeol before a parliamentary commission in Seoul.