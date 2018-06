(FILE) A client looks at the electronic signboard of a Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) A view of the logo of the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb reported Wednesday that 35 billion won ($31.5 million) has been stolen in a cyber attack.

The hacking occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, said Bithumb in an a online statement, the second South Korean cryptocurrency exchange that fell victim to a cyber attack in less than two weeks.