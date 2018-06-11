(FILE) A Bitcoin sign is seen in front of a bakery near Incheon's city hall, in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2013. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) A client looks at the electronic signboard of a Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail announced Monday a hacking attack that might have cost it 30 percent of its assets, while the company managed to save the remaining 70 percent of its holdings.

The hacking took place late Sunday and affected three types of initial coin offerings - Fundus X (NPXS), Aston (ATX) and Enper (NPER) - the exchange house said in a statement on its webpage, adding that all transactions and withdrawals have been frozen and will be resumed after it stabilizes the service.