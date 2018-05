Scores of tourists watch the sun rise at Gangneung, South Korea, 237 kilometers east of Seoul, 23 December 2017, with the New Year just over a week away. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chinese tourists carry their baggage on Myeongdong Street in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 13 April 2018. According to the finance ministry, the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country showed a 13.3 percent increase on-year in March. The figure dropped last year amid a diplomatic row over South Korea's deployment of the US missile defense system THAAD on its soil. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tourists stand next to binoculars in Imjingak near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The current account surplus of South Korea fell by 12.3 percent year-on-year in March to $5.18 billion, mainly due to the increase in the primary income deficit, the Bank of Korea said Friday.

The figure represents, however, the 73rd month of surplus for Asia's fourth largest economy.