Roh Chung-seak, director of the monetary and financial statistics division at the Bank of Korea, gives a briefing on South Korea's May current account in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Employees at a KEB Hana Bank branch sort US dollar banknotes in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean current-account surplus expanded in May by 48.6 percent interannually to $8.68 billion marking its best in eight months, reported the Bank of Korea (BOK) Thursday.

The figure is also almost five times higher than that recorded in the preceding month and represents the 75th month of surplus for the South Korean economy since March 2012.