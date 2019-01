People browse for clothes at a shopping area in Myeong-dong in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's economy expanded by 2.7 percent in 2018, representing the lowest rate of growth in six years, due mainly to contraction of corporate capital investment, the Bank of Korea reported on Tuesday.

The figure contrasts with the country's 3.1 percent expansion in 2017 and is the worst since 2012, although it is in line with the BOK's predictions.