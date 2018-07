A view of the Busan Container Terminal at a port in Busan, South Korea, Jun 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's economy in the second quarter grew 0.7 percent compared to the first three months of 2018, marking a slight downturn due to a slowdown in capital investment and investment in the construction sector, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

The result contrasts with the quarter-on-quarter growth of 1 percent recorded in the January-March period.