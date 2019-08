A general view shows the Busan Container Terminal in the port of Busan, South Korea, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

An aerial view image taken with a drone shows the Busan Container Terminal in the port of Busan, South Korea, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

An aerial view image taken with a drone shows the Busan Container Terminal in the port of Busan, South Korea, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's exports fell 11 percent year-on-year in July, marking the eighth straight month of decline affected by the trade war between the United States and China along with a slump in the price of semiconductors, the government said on Thursday.

South Korean exports dropped to $46.14 billion from $51.8 billion in July 2018, according to the data published by the Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy.