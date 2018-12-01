South Korean exports increased 4.5 percent year-on-year in November, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday citing government data.
Strong sales of memory chips and petrochemicals drove the rise.
A view of the Cargo shipping section at the Busan Container Terminal in Busan Port, South Korea, Jun 27, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
