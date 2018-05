(FILE) LG signage at company stand during the 2nd press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sep. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

(FILE) Koo Bon-moo, the chairman of LG Group, attends a parliamentary hearing over the Choi Soon-sil corruption probe at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

South Korea's LG Group held a board meeting Thursday to discuss a successor to its Chairman, who remains hospitalized in a critical state in Seoul.

The LG Group said in a statement that the meeting was held to discuss a successor to Koo Bon-moo, taking into account that his current health would limit his activities.