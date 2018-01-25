The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of South Korea increased by 3.1 percent in 2017, three tenths more than the figure recorded in 2016, thanks to the recovery of the global economy and the consequent increase in South Korean exports, the Bank of Korea (BoK) said Thursday.
This marks the first time since 2014 that the South Korean economy grew above 3 percent, which appeared to be in line with the forecasts made earlier in January by the BoK, which estimated growth at 3 percent as the domestic demand continued to recover and exports likely to grow.