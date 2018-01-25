Containers carrying export goods are stacked on the piers of the country's largest port city of Busan, South Korea, 01 January 2018, when the government said the country's outbound shipments soared 15.8 percent to an all-time high of 573.9 billion US dollar in 2017 thanks to booming global demand. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A woman looks at foreign beer on shelves at the supermarket chain Lotte Mart in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 05 December 2017. The Korea International Trade Association said beer imports in the January-September period this year jumped 50.1 percent from the same period a year ago to 201.68 million US dollar. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Trade Minister Paik Un-gyu (2-R) visits a Korean Air freight terminal at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, 01 January 2018, when the government said the country's outbound shipments soared 15.8 percent to an all-time high of 573.9 billion US dollar in 2017 thanks to booming global demand. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of South Korea increased by 3.1 percent in 2017, three tenths more than the figure recorded in 2016, thanks to the recovery of the global economy and the consequent increase in South Korean exports, the Bank of Korea (BoK) said Thursday.

This marks the first time since 2014 that the South Korean economy grew above 3 percent, which appeared to be in line with the forecasts made earlier in January by the BoK, which estimated growth at 3 percent as the domestic demand continued to recover and exports likely to grow.