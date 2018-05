South Korea's Hyundai Motors workers on an assembly line at the Hyundai Motor Jeonju factory in Jeonju, 250km southwest of Seoul, South Korea, Oct 17, 2007. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's industrial production increased 3.4 percent month-on-month in April thanks to the chip manufacturing and automobile sectors, the government said Thursday.

The indicator, which measures the production of the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity sectors of Asia's fourth-largest economy, recovered from the decline of 2.2 percent in March, according to figures published by Statistics Korea.