A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, 26 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

An electronic signboard at the KEB Hana Bank shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) up 0.55 percent in early trading, in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2018, snapping a four-day slide. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The KOSPI index of the South Korea Stock Market closed Wednesday with a decline of 10.93 points or 0.52 percent to stand at 2,078.69 points, as markets across Asia fell slightly in the wake of midterm elections in the United States.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 9.18 points - 1.33 percent - to stand at 682.37 integers.