South Korea's KOSPI indicator closed Friday with a rise of 1.37 points, 0.07 percent, to stand at 2,061.49 points.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 5.51 points, 0.82 percent, to 673.64 points.
A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
South Korea's KOSPI indicator closed Friday with a rise of 1.37 points, 0.07 percent, to stand at 2,061.49 points.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 5.51 points, 0.82 percent, to 673.64 points.