South Korea's KOSPI indicator closed Wednesday with a rise of 29.60 points, 1.44 percent, to stand at 2,082.57 points.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 15.47 points, 2.34 percent, to stand at 676.48 points.
An electronic signboard at a KEB Hana Bank in Seoul shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shedding 21.97 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2.053.79 on concerns over trade disputes between the United States and China, in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
