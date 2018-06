South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 11, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares on the Korea Exchange rose on Friday as bright prospects for corporate earnings and optimism about the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing boosted the market, local analysts said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index or KOSPI closed at 2,326.13, registering an increase of 11.89 points or 0.51 percent on a day when $5.54 billion worth of shares were traded.