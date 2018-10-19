A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The benchmark Kospi index of the Korea Exchange closed on Friday with a rise of 7.95 points, or 0.37 percent, to stand at 2,156.26.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index gained 9.14 points, or 1.25 percent, to finish the day at 740.48.