South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The KOSPI index of South Korea's stock exchange on Friday rose 12.60 points, or 0.62 percent, to stand at 2,041.04.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 7.77 points, or 1.16 percent, to end the day at 675.65.