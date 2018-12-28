The KOSPI index of South Korea's stock exchange on Friday rose 12.60 points, or 0.62 percent, to stand at 2,041.04.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 7.77 points, or 1.16 percent, to end the day at 675.65.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Exchange Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
The KOSPI index of South Korea's stock exchange on Friday rose 12.60 points, or 0.62 percent, to stand at 2,041.04.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 7.77 points, or 1.16 percent, to end the day at 675.65.