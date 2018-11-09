A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index Friday dropped 6.54 points, or 0.31 percent, to end trading at 2,086.09.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq fell 6.38 points, or 0.92 percent, to close at 687.29.