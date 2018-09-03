South Korea's benchmark Kospi index on Monday dropped 15.85 points, or 0.68 percent, to end trading at 2,307.03.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq fell 0.13 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 816.84.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN
South Korea's benchmark Kospi index on Monday dropped 15.85 points, or 0.68 percent, to end trading at 2,307.03.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq fell 0.13 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 816.84.