South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shares in Seoul ended higher on Thursday thanks to an easing in the trade dispute between the US and the European Union, local analysts said.

The benchmark Kospi index rose 16.03 points, or 0.71 percent, to end at 2.289,06.