South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday as companies in the construction and steel sectors were optimistic about their possible involvement in North Korea's infrastructure projects.

The benchmark Kospi index rose on 10.89 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 2,280.20.